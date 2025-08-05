When will Jurassic World Rebirth be streaming on Peacock? Here's what we know

Summer is not quite done, and there is still time to watch a big blockbuster from the comfort of your couch. Jurassic World Rebirth is now available to rent or buy on digital platforms. Like its predecessors, the film was a massive theatrical success, earning over $766 million globally. Now, Universal is eyeing an even bigger payday through premium on-demand sales. That said, if you are not keen on splurging $30 just yet, it might be worth waiting. As per Decider, the movie is expected to land on Peacock’s streaming lineup before the year wraps up. Jurassic World Rebirth available for rent but not streaming yet.(Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via AP)

When can you stream Jurassic World Rebirth online?

Looking to watch Jurassic World Rebirth from home? Starting August 5 (Tuesday) at midnight ET (that is 9 PM PT on August 4), the dinosaur-packed blockbuster will be available to buy or rent digitally on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and more. Reportedly, prices may vary by platform, as on Amazon, it is $29.99 to buy and $24.99 to rent. Renting gives you 48 hours to finish the film once you press play.

When will Jurassic World Rebirth stream on Peacock?

Jurassic World Rebirth is not yet available to stream on Peacock. While an official streaming date has not been confirmed, Decider reports that the movie may arrive on Peacock by early November 2025, taking cues from the release pattern of Wicked. As of now, the platform offers two subscription plans: Premium (with ads) at $10.99/month and Premium Plus (ad-free) at $16.99/month (ad-free). There's also an annual plan priced at $109.99 and $169.99, respectively.

Also read: Box office update: Superman rakes in $220 million globally, Jurassic World Rebirth crosses $530 million

However, since Universal has had an inconsistent digital release strategy, and some titles have premiered just three months after the theatrical release, an early October 2025 debut is also possible. FYI, Jurassic World Rebirth hit theaters in July 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth cast and storyline

Jurassic World Rebirth marks a fresh chapter in the dinosaur saga, helmed by Gareth Edwards and backed by Spielberg’s Amblin. Written by Jurassic Park veteran David Koepp, the film swaps familiar faces for a bold new cast led by Scarlett Johansson. Set five years after Dominion, the story follows an elite crew venturing into a dinosaur-dense tropical zone to retrieve DNA that could revolutionize medicine. Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and others round out this high-stakes prehistoric thriller.

FAQs

1. Will Jurassic World Rebirth be available to stream?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be available for digital purchase or rental starting August 5, although it is not on Peacock right now.

2. Where will Jurassic World Rebirth release?

The movie will be available to buy or rent digitally from August 5 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

3. Is Jurassic World Rebirth on Disney Plus?

No, Jurassic World Rebirth is not streaming on Disney+.