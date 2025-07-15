Box office update: Superman rakes in $220 million globally, Jurassic World Rebirth crosses $530 million

James Gunn's superhero film Superman went off to a flying start at the international box office, raking in $220 million globally. Starring David Corenswet as the iconic Clark Kent or Superman, it was released worldwide on July 11. Till Sunday, the film's domestic box office collection stood at $125 million, while it collected $95 million from international markets, taking its total earnings to $220 million, according to Deadline. Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet star in James Gunn's Superman(AFP)

Besides Corenswet, Superman also features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan and Nathan Fillion among others. It is the maiden film in Peter Safran and James Gunn's revamped DC Studios Phase I, which is titled 'Gods and Monsters'.

How did Superman perform worldwide?

In the Latin America region, Superman stood at the No. 1 spot with a 50% share. Internationally, the film witnessed a strong start in the UK, where it collected $9.8 million. It was followed closely by Mexico as the second-best international start overall at $8.8 million.

Until Sunday, the film raked in $6.6 million across China, making it the third biggest launch market. Brazil remained at the fourth best starter for Superman as it collected $5.9 million till Sunday.

Also Read: Yes, Bradley Cooper is in the new Superman film! Here's how director James Gunn convinced him to do it

Here's the complete list of the top 10 international markets for Superman:

The UK - $9.8 million

Mexico - $8.8 million

China - $6.6 million

Brazil - $5.9 million

Australia - $5.3 million

France - $4.2 million

Korea - $4.2 million

India - $3.8 million (biggest DC opening ever)

Spain - $2.9 million

Japan - $2.5 million

Jurassic World Rebirth

At the box office, Superman faced major competition from Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World Rebirth. Released on July 2, the film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend among others.

As of now, the film's worldwide earnings stand at $532.7 million, which includes $300.3 million from the overseas market.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson is the highest grossing actor worldwide with a lifetime gross of $14.8 billion

According to Deadline, Jurassic World Rebirth is now the fifth Hollywood title to cross the $500 million milestone globally.

Lilo & Stitch eyes $1 billion

Disney's science fiction comedy was released on May 23 and continues to get footfalls at the box office.

Its total earnings are at $994.3 million worldwide, while it is projected to march past the $1 billion mark in coming days.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt-starrer F1 has managed $38.5 million from 78 overseas markets, taking its worldwide collections to $393.4 million.

FAQs

1. When was Superman released?

The David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starrer came out on Friday, July 11.

2. What's the story of Superman?

Clark Kent (Superman) is required to prove that he is the protector after Lex Luthor comes up with a plan to turn the public opinion against him.

3. Which Hollywood films can I watch in theatres?

Films that are currently running in theatres include Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, F1, Lilo & Stitch among others.