Scarlett Johansson is the highest grossing actor worldwide with a lifetime gross of $14.8 billion

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has made box office history by becoming the top-grossing lead actor worldwide, before accounting for inflation, as reported by The Wrap. The milestone comes on the heels of her starring role in Jurassic World: Rebirth, which has given her career total a major boost. Scarlett Johansson is the highest grossing actor(AFP)

In the latest chapter of the dinosaur franchise, Scarlett steps into the spotlight previously held by Chris Pratt, portraying Zora Bennett, a former military operative. The film’s story picks up in a post-Jurassic World timeline, with Bennett dispatched on a high-risk mission to one of the last dinosaur-inhabited islands.

The movie has kicked off its theatrical run with an impressive $318 million global haul within just six days of release. That puts it second among all 2025 films so far, trailing only the Chinese animated sequel Ne Zha 2.

According to box office tracking site The Numbers reports that this latest opening pushes Scarlett’s lifetime gross to $14.8 billion across films where she served as a lead or part of a lead ensemble. A significant portion of that figure—over $8.7 billion—comes from her time as Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly the four Avengers blockbusters and Captain America: Civil War.

Her total also includes roles such as her MCU debut in Iron Man 2 and voice work in the Sing animated films, where she played the rockstar porcupine, Ash.

The 40-year-old actor’s achievement places her ahead of previous record-holders Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr., both of whom also rose to prominence through their Marvel roles. Rounding out the top five are Tom Hanks and Chris Pratt.

Notably, Scarlett’s top spot comes from just 36 leading roles—far fewer than Samuel’s 71 or RDJ’s 45. Her climb to the top underscores not just the box office muscle of her franchises, but also her bankability across genres.