Superman reboot sets fire at Box Office as Dean Cain pushes back on ‘woke’ theme: ‘A mistake by James Gunn…’

James Gunn’s Superman kicked off its theatrical run with an impressive $217 million worldwide, according to Deadline and The Wrap. Released on Friday, July 11, the reboot earned $122 million in North America and $95 million overseas. DC Studios had projected an opening of nearly $100 million. The film’s budget was reported at $225 million by the Wall Street Journal. David Corenswet takes on the role of Superman, while Dean Cain shares mixed views on the film's political elements.(Photo: X)

The movie introduces David Corenswet as the new Superman, taking over the role from Henry Cavill. Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Other cast members include Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern. Gunn, who previously directed The Suicide Squad and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, is also co-head of DC Studios. For the studio, this film will set the tone for its revamped cinematic universe.

James Gunn defends Superman’s themes

Ahead of release, Gunn described Superman as a film “about politics” - but more deeply, “about morality.” In an interview with The Times, he said the story explores whether one should avoid killing no matter the cost, as Superman does, or approach justice more pragmatically, as Lois Lane believes. Gunn added, “Superman is the story of America… an immigrant that came from other places,” calling the film a reflection on kindness and how it has faded in modern society.

Talking about critics “will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness”, Gunn said, “Screw them.”

Dean Cain pushes back on 'woke' label

Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the 1990s series Lois & Clark, weighed in on Gunn’s political framing. Speaking to TMZ, Cain said he felt the immigration angle might hurt the film’s box office and shared his thoughts as he described the themes of the new Superman movie as “woke”. Still, he said he remained hopeful the film would succeed, crediting Gunn’s humor and tone.

“Superman’s weakness is his goodness. Those are great values, and I root for that,” Cain said. He also noted the franchise needed a lighter tone compared to past instalments. While he didn’t agree with all of Gunn’s commentary, Cain said he looked forward to seeing what this new chapter brings.

He also added that he believed, “it was a mistake by James Gunn to say it's an immigrant thing.” Cain continued, "I was excited for the film. I'm [still] excited to see what it is, because James Gunn seems to have a sense of humor and the last iterations of Superman didn't have much humor. So I'm rooting for it to be a success, but I don't like that last political comment."

