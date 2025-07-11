Superman ending explained: What the post-credit scenes really mean

James Gunn's Superman (2025), featuring David Corenswet, is now playing on theaters. The film introduces the iconic superhero and gives you a taste of what is to come in DC Studios' "Gods and Monsters" phase. Superman takes place in a world where Superman has been active in Metropolis for three years.(File image)

Superman does not end with any big twist or reveal a new villain, but does have a few things in line for the next story. There are a couple new characters introduced, with a few tiny teases of what's next.

Superman takes place in a world where Superman has been active in Metropolis for three years. He is now just trying to balance being a reporter, and being a hero, while fighting crime full time.

(Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead)

Superman's main threat is…

Superman's main threat this time is Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult. Along the way, Superman runs into several other heroes from the DC world — Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Hawk Girl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho, according to Economic Times report.

Peacemaker makes a short media appearance, likely teasing the second season of his show. The movie also brings back Superman’s robot assistants inside the Fortress of Solitude, which longtime fans will recognize.

At the very end, after Lex is defeated, Kara Zor-El better known as Supergirl crashes into the Fortress. She’s played by Milly Alcock. Her entrance is loud and chaotic. She’s portrayed as Superman’s wild cousin, who’s been partying across different planets.

Also Read: Superman first review: James Gunn film 'is final nail in superhero coffin', David Corenswet 'in Henry Cavill's shadow'

Krypto, the super dog belongs to whom

One surprise reveal is that Krypto, the super dog, actually belongs to her — not Clark. He’s just been watching the dog while she was away. Kara doesn’t stick around, but her arrival clearly sets up her solo film.

Post-credit scenes

The film includes two post-credit scenes, but neither one reveals a new villain or major storyline.

In the mid-credit scene, Superman and Krypto sit on the moon, silently looking down at Earth. It’s a quiet moment that shows Superman’s steady commitment to protecting the planet, with Krypto by his side.

The final post-credit scene is more lighthearted. Superman and Mister Terrific are checking out damage from earlier in the film. Superman makes a dry joke about a cracked building looking crooked. Mister Terrific, clearly irritated, storms off and kicks a rock. Superman stands there awkwardly and says, “Gosh, I can be such a jerk.”

Both scenes focus more on character than plot. They offer a little humor and show how some of these heroes might connect in future films.

Rather than trying to shock the audience, Superman builds out the new DC Universe with steady world-building. With Superman now at the center and characters like Supergirl and Mister Terrific stepping in, DC seems more focused on building relationships and tone — not just teasing the next villain.