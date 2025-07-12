Superman box office soars with massive day 1 earnings in North America: Can it top Deadpool & Wolverine's record?

David Corenswet’s debut as the iconic Superman is winning hearts, and the box office numbers speak for themselves. Released in theaters on July 11, James Gunn’s reboot has opened to strong figures in the US. His signature storytelling and film's blend of nostalgia seems to have struck a chord with audiences. Alongside David Corenswet, the 2025 superhero spectacle features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced in key roles, according to Deadline. The new Superman film, starring David Corenswet, is winning audiences with its nostalgic storytelling and strong box office figures. (AFP)

Superman box office collection on day 1 in North America and beyond

The Man of Steel is soaring high once again. Early numbers for Superman are rolling in, and if projections hold, the DC Studios reboot is headed for a massive $115–$120 million opening weekend in North America. The film scored a strong $55 million domestically on Friday (July 11) alone, as per Deadline.

Superman already raked in $40.3 million before its release, with $22.5 million from US previews and $17.8 million across Europe and Asia. With solid word-of-mouth and fan buzz, James Gunn’s fresh take on the iconic hero is surely on the verge to become a major box office win.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Superman is poised to become the first superhero film since Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) to cross $100 million in its North American debut. It also marks DC’s first $100 million opener since Wonder Woman in 2017. With only Minecraft and Lilo & Stitch ahead this year, Superman is clearly cementing its place among 2025’s biggest box office winners.

Superman plot

The first film of DC’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters phase, Superman introduces Corenswet as a younger, more emotionally grounded Clark Kent. The story digs into Superman’s identity not just as a hero, but as a symbol, battling public doubt after billionaire mogul Lex Luthor launches a ruthless campaign to smear his image. It’s a fight for truth and redemption.

