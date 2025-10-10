Scarlet Johansson to play Mother Gothel in Tangled live-action movie?

Disney is moving ahead with its live-action take on Tangled after it decided to put the project indefinitely on hold earlier this year, Variety reported. Even though the full cast has not been finalized yet, Scarlett Johansson is being eyed for the role of Mother Gothel. Scarlett Johansson is counted among the highest grossing stars in Hollywood. (AFP)

If all goes well, Michael Gracey, best known for directing 2017 musical drama The Greatest Showman, will helm the new project.

‘Tangled’ live-action movie back on track

Disney halted production on the project in April this year after witnessing the dull box office performance of the live-action take of Snow White, as per Deadline.

Later on, Lilo & Stitch emerged as a major box office success as it struck a major chord with the fans. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the movie earned $ 1.03 billion worldwide.

Johansson’s directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, recently opened in theatres with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating and also received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. It will be exciting to watch Johansson take on the role of Mother Gothel, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

The original movie, which came out in 2010, earned around $600 million worldwide. Tangled revolves around Rapunzel, a magically long haired princess, who has never seen the world, until she gets rescued from her secluded tower by Flynn Rider.

Mandy Moore had voiced the heroine in the original movie, which is said to have carried a production budget of $260 million.

Meanwhile, the Disney Live Action team recently acquired rights for Impossible Creatures to continue with its aim to revisit the already existing stories with a modern lens.

Bridgerton’s Corey Mylchreest auditions for Tangled

A few months ago, Corey Mylchreest shared in an interview with Seventeen magazine that he had auditioned for the role of Flynn Rider in the live-action movie. The interview was filmed after the project was put on hold.

He said, “I think I can say this now because I don’t think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled.”

He revealed that the makers had told him that they wanted someone who could sing. He also joked about it and went on to say that he was born to play the role of Flynn Rider.

