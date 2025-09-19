Makeup Mantras: Scarlett Johansson shares her go-to skincare secrets for red carpet glow

When it comes to beauty, Scarlett Johansson likes to keep it simple and effective. The Hollywood actor-singer recently opened up about her non-negotiable rituals that prep her skin for the red carpet and everyday glow. From lip prep to skin rescue, her skincare and mantras are rooted in hydration, versatility, and consistency. What's in Scarlett Johansson's skincare kit?(Instagram)

In an Instagram video posted on her skincare brand The Outset's account, the 40-year-old gave a sneak peek into her skincare prep rituals for her Toronto International Film Festival look. She features in a no makeup look, giving a glimpse into all that went behind the scenes to make her skin glow post makeup.

1. Prep your lips before using colour

Scarlett Johansson believes in prepping lips before using lipstick. Hydration, according to her, is the key to smooth, lasting lip colour.

“I am currently using Lip Oasis, the clear one. I like to put it on before I’m gonna do all my lipstick and glamour," she says, that extra hydrated lips are better than flaky lips on the red carpet.

2. Layer the skin

Scarlett's go-to product for makeup prep is a serum. She says: "I love the prep serum because my skin does not look the same without it. I feel like it prepares my skin to accept the moisture and hydration from the daily moisturiser.”

Her mantra is to think of serum as the foundation of your skincare as it makes everything else work better!

3. Give your skin moisture that lasts

The 40-year-old swears by a daily moisturizer. "I use this product over the serum. It soaks into your skin. It doesn't sit on your skin. This gives clinically proven 24-hour moisture, so it really works all day long," she says in the Instagram video.

The learning here is to invest in a moisturizer that hydrates deeply and lasts through the day.

4. Never skip eye cream

The delicate under-eye area deserves special attention, as per Scarlett. So, she uses a smoothing vitamin C eye cream. “I did not use eye cream for the longest time… Using it makes such a difference with all your expression lines," she says.

Vitamin C-rich products may work well for the undereye due to its anti-pigmentation, antioxidant-rich and collagen-boosting properties.

5. Rescue balm

Need a hero product that's your on-the-go savior for beauty emergencies? Here's what Scarlett Johansson recommends! “I use the rescue balm on everything — my lips, flyaways, cuticles, even my heels before bed. It’s so versatile.”

According to her brand's website, this super-hydrating balm is a non-greasy blend of 10 oils.