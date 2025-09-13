Dermatologist says that just a few drops of THIS anti-ageing serum can give you younger-looking skin

If you are a skincare enthusiast, you would know the basic CTMS routine! While the first three are basic, cleansing, toning, and moisturising! The last 'S' is all about adding a face serum to your regimen. Instead of your regular moisturiser, serums penetrate deeper into your skin, unfolding a youthful skin beneath. While the market is flooded with a wide range of face serums, if you haven't yet used glycolic acid face serum, you're missing out on a crucial skincare ingredient that can give you younger-looking, radiant skin. Benefits of Glycolic acid face serum(Pexels)

Glycolic acid has been slaying the skincare market, transforming dull skin into a glowing canvas. Glycolic acid face serums are a beauty essential for anyone looking to target acne, pigmentation, fine lines, or simply achieve that enviable glow. But what makes this ingredient so powerful, and how exactly should you use it? Here is a complete guide for you.

What is glycolic acid?

“Glycolic acid is one of the most effective exfoliating agents for youthful, glowing skin, “ Dr Rinky Kapoor, Dermatologist, Director and Co-Founder, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT Lifestyle.

Scientifically, glycolic acid is part of the alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) family and comes from sugarcane. It has the smallest molecular size among all AHAs. This means that this ingredient can penetrate into the skin more effectively, giving you clearer and younger-looking skin.

As a beauty lover, you can think of it as a gentle and effective chemical exfoliant that clears the way for new, healthy skin to emerge.

Benefits of using glycolic acid face serum

Exfoliates without scrubbing

Glycolic acid gently exfoliates your skin, unlike harsh scrubs that can cause micro-tears. This gentle exfoliation removes blackheads, dirt and dead skin cells, making your skin smoother, softer, and more refined. Dr. Kapoor further states, “It works by gently removing dead skin cells, stimulating cell renewal, and improving skin texture.”

Brighter, even skin tone

If you have dark spots, sun damage, or post-acne scars, glycolic acid can help. It speeds up cell turnover, which fades pigmentation and helps achieve a more even complexion.

Anti-Ageing Properties

One of the main reasons to go for glycolic acid face serum is its anti-ageing properties. As we age, collagen production slows down, leading to fine lines and wrinkles. Glycolic acid stimulates collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing visible signs of ageing. “Regular use of a glycolic acid serum in the right concentration can reduce fine lines, fade pigmentation, and restore radiance. Just a few drops are enough to penetrate deeply, unclog pores, and boost collagen production, ” says Dr Kapoor.

Fights acne

Waking up to acne is a nightmare no one would like to experience, and glycolic acid face serum can help you here. As glycolic acid removes dead cells and excess oil, it prevents clogged pores and decreases the chances of new pimples while smoothing out existing texture.

Better product usage

By removing the top layer of dead skin, glycolic acid helps your serums, moisturisers, and treatments penetrate deeper and work more effectively.

How to use glycolic acid face serum

Using glycolic acid takes some care and consistency. “It’s important to use it correctly, preferably at night and with sunscreen during the day, to avoid irritation," Dr. Kapoor says.

Begin slowly: If you’re new to it, begin with a lower concentration, probably two to three times a week.

Cleanse first: Clean your face first before applying the serum. Always apply glycolic acid on clean, dry skin.

Apply a few drops: A pea-sized amount of the serum is sufficient to be applied. Gently pat it into your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Follow with moisturiser: Glycolic acid can be drying, so keep your skin hydrated with a good, hydrating moisturiser.

Never skip sunscreen: This step is essential. AHAs increase skin sensitivity to the sun, so use broad-spectrum SPF during the day.

Who can use it?

Glycolic acid face serums are best suited for normal, oily, and combination skin types. However, if you have sensitive or dry skin, try using it in a small quantity. Start with the lowest concentration and perform a patch test.

Avoid mixing with strong actives like retinol, high-strength vitamin C, or other AHAs/BHAs in the same routine unless directed by a dermatologist.

Tips for best results

Use glycolic acid serum at night to avoid sun sensitivity during the day.

Combine with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide in your routine to balance the exfoliation.

Don’t overdo it—more is not always better. Stick to the recommended frequency to prevent irritation.

Be patient. Visible improvements in skin tone and texture often appear after 3–4 weeks of consistent use.

Why glycolic acid stands out?

While many skincare ingredients promise a lot, glycolic acid has years of scientific support. Dermatologists around the world recommend it for effectively resurfacing skin, fading pigmentation, and reducing early signs of ageing. So, whether you’re new to skincare or a more experienced user, glycolic acid face serum is worth adding to your routine.

In skincare, consistency is key. Glycolic acid isn’t a quick fix, but with proper use, it can significantly improve your skin. Think about waking up to smoother, brighter skin that has a youthful glow, that’s what a good glycolic acid serum can offer.

So, if you’re looking for one ingredient that tackles several concerns—exfoliation, acne, pigmentation, and anti-ageing—glycolic acid is the answer. Just remember to use it with sunscreen, pay attention to your skin, and enjoy the journey to radiant skin.

Similar articles for you

Niacinamide Serum: Benefits, Top Picks & How to Use It Right

How to make your eyebrows thicker? Our guide to help you flaunt bold and beautiful brows

Gel vs acrylic nails: Which is better? Our guide to help you choose wisely to show your poppy nails

How to ace makeup for dusky skin tone: Tips from Athiya Shetty and Tripti Dimri's MUA

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.