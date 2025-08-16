Lilo & Stitch On OTT: When and where to watch popular sci-fi comedy film online

Lilo & Stitch was released in theaters in India in May 2025. The film has done amazingly at the box office. After a strong theatrical performance, Lilo & Stitch which was earlier available for streaming on rent, is all set to be released on full-fledged on JioHotstar. You can also watch it with your OTTplay Premium subscription. Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch on OTT

On August 15, JioHotstar shared a poster of Lilo & Stitch and announced that the film will be available for streaming on the platform from September 3. You can watch it in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

About Lilo & Stitch

The live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025) follows the story of Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl, who accepts an alien experiment named Stitch, who escapes captivity. They create a special bond, and through his interactions with Lilo and the concept of "ohana," Stitch begins to change and finds a sense of solitude. However, they are threatened by Jumba and Pleakley, who are tasked with retrieving Stitch, and by the social worker, who is concerned about Lilo and Nani's (older sister of Lilo) living conditions. The movie highlights family, acceptance, and the power of friendship, while simultaneously navigating Lilo's life challenges and Stitch's destructive tendencies.

This film also explores themes of family, kinship, and finding your "ohana" (family) amidst the challenges of Lilo's life after the death of her parents and the destructive nature of Stitch. The movie has characters like Nani (Lilo's older sister and guardian), Pleakley, Jumba, and Agent Cobra Bubbles, all of whom play roles in the central conflict.

Lilo & Stitch cast

Lilo & Stitch casts Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as the voice of Jumba, Billy Magnussen as the voice of Pleakley, Courtney B. Vance as Agent Cobra Bubbles, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch.

Catch Lilo & Stitch on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) from September 3, 2025.