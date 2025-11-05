Robert Pattinson opens up about shooting for Dune 3 in hot desert: ‘I did not have a single functioning brain cell’

Actor Robert Pattinson recalled his shooting experience for 'Dune 3' under harsh, hot weather conditions and working with director Denis Villeneuve, according to Deadline. Robert Pattinson discussed his challenging shooting experience for Dune 3 under extreme heat, expressing a relaxed state while working with director Denis Villeneuve. (AFP)

Robert Pattinson opens up about shooting for Dune 3

"When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn't question anything," Pattinson said in an interview.

He added, "And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn't operating. I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was listening to Denis Villeneuve, 'Whatever you want!'"

About Dune Part Three

Dune: Part Three is expected to open in theatres on December 18, 2026, and is based on Frank Herbert's 1969 novel, Dune Messiah, which follows Atreides' struggles with the consequences of his Fremen-led jihad upon his ascension to Emperor Muad'Dib, reported Deadline.

Pattinson is reportedly set to take on the villain role of Scytale in 'Dune: Part Three'.

The Dune franchise stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The sequel also added Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub to the cast. Jason Momoa will reprise his role in the upcoming third film.

Pattinson is currently promoting his new film Die My Love, in which he co-stars opposite Dune co-star Zendaya. He recently wrapped filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and is about to start filming The Batman: Part II, the long-awaited sequel, with director Matt Reeves, according to Deadline. (ANI)