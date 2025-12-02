Scarlett Johansson defends her years-long support for Woody Allen: ‘Domino effect’

Scarlett Johansson once again defended her support for Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexually abusing his step-daughter, Dylan Farrow. While the 90-year-old has vehemently denied the claim, he has faced severe criticism over the allegations. In 2019, the Black Widow star sparked outrage after publicly announcing her support for the director. After years of backlash over the move, she recently defended herself in a new interview. File photo of Scarlett Johansson(AFP)

Scarlett Johansson defends her ongoing support for Woody Allen

In an interview with The Telegraph, Johansson explained that it was “hard to know” whether she had lost any friends for defending Allen. “You never know what the domino effect is, exactly. But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it’s important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in,” she added.

The Lucy star went on to say, “At the same time, I think it’s also important to know when it’s not your turn,” adding, “I don’t mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it’s just not your time. And that’s something I’ve understood more as I’ve matured.”

Johansson worked with Allen in three movies: Vicky Christina Barcelona (2008), Scoop (2006), and Match Point (2005). In her 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted that she loves and believes the director and “would work with him anytime.”

At the time, she also revealed how frequently she met him: “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” she added. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”