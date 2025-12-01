Mickey 17 to Caught Stealing: 5 new films now streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max

Leftover meals, long weekends, and a new batch of films arriving on major platforms - that’s the mix heading into this weekend. Several titles dropped across Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Hulu, but only a handful are drawing early attention. Here’s a look at five releases now streaming, each landing on a different service and covering everything from holiday crime to sci-fi. What to watch this weekend(Prime Video)

Jingle Bell Heist (Netflix)

Netflix added a Christmas-set caper this week with Jingle Bell Heist, a light crime story built around two people pushed into a holiday-eve scheme.

Sophia (Olivia Holt) works in retail while taking care of her mother; Nick (Connor Swindells) is a repairman trying to manage housing for his daughter. Their plan to hit a high-end London store on Christmas Eve forms the core of the film. The setup stays simple - two struggling workers, one robbery idea, and a holiday backdrop that drives the pace.

The Ugly Stepsister (Hulu)

Hulu released The Ugly Stepsister, a darker take on the Cinderella outline. The story shifts attention to Elvira (Lea Myren), the older stepsister, whose family is under financial pressure. Her mother pushes her toward Prince Julian (Isac Calmroth), believing marriage could ease the debt.

What follows is a grim, stylized retelling focused on the toll of appearances and expectation. The film moves quickly and keeps most of the tension inside the household.

Mickey 17 (Prime Video)

On Prime Video, Mickey 17 brings a science-fiction setup centered on survival and cloning. Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) signs up for a deep-space job to settle debts, knowing he’ll be regenerated each time he dies on assignment. When he returns from one mission and finds another version of himself already active, the conflict shifts to identity and control. The film plays out through a series of clashes between the two versions and the crew around them.

Flight Risk (HBO Max)

HBO Max added Flight Risk, a thriller set almost entirely inside a small aircraft. Mark Wahlberg plays the pilot flying an air marshal (Michelle Dockery) and a fugitive (Topher Grace) to their destination.

Once airborne, inconsistencies in the passengers’ stories begin to surface. The tension builds through confined-space confrontations as the flight moves deeper over Alaskan terrain.

Caught Stealing (Netflix)

Netflix also rolled out Caught Stealing, a crime story following Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), a former baseball player working at a bar. A simple request to watch a neighbor’s cat pulls him into a dispute involving several criminals. The trouble escalates through a mix of misunderstandings and retaliation. As threats tighten around him, Hank is forced into a chain of decisions that push the story toward its final stretch.

With fresh titles hitting all major apps, the weekend lineup stays crowded. The releases range from light holiday fare to darker fantasy and action, giving streamers a straightforward set of new picks.