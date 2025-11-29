Is Callum Turner the frontrunner for next James Bond movie? Here's what we know

Actor Callum Turner is now a big favourite to take over as James Bond. Bookmakers have sharply cut his odds from 5/2 to 7/4, pushing him past Henry Cavill, Theo James and Harris Dickinson, The Telegraph reported. Many now see him as the most likely successor to Daniel Craig. Callum Turner gained fame with his roles in the Fantastic Beasts films and Masters of the Air.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

As per The Telegraph, Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond movie, and the script is being written by Peaky Blinders' creator Steve Knight. Fans are anticipating an official announcement very soon.

Career momentum and public attention

Turner, 35, is best known for Masters of the Air and the Fantastic Beasts films. He has steadily risen in Hollywood. His role as WWII pilot Bucky Egan in Masters of the Air received praise worldwide, and films like The Boys in the Boat gave a boost to his success. His high-profile romance with Dua Lipa has also brought extra attention to his name.

Jamaica trip sparks 007 rumours

Speculation grew stronger after Turner and Dua Lipa holidayed in Jamaica this summer. The pair reportedly stayed near GoldenEye, the estate where Ian Fleming wrote many Bond novels. The location is deeply tied to 007's history, and fans took their visit as a possible hint about Turner’s future. Dua Lipa even shared a photo of Turner wearing a snorkel.

Why Callum Turner fits the Bond mould

Turner’s life story mirrors some aspects of Daniel Craig’s journey. Born in Hammersmith and raised by his single mother on a council estate in Chelsea, he shares a working-class background similar to Craig’s. Before acting, he pursued football and later modelling in Paris, Italy and Japan. Turner once said he quit modelling because “I wasn’t making enough f—–g money,” The Telegraph reported

His combination of grit, charm, athletic build and striking looks makes him a natural fit for a modern Bond for many fans.

A new era under Amazon

The Bond franchise is entering a fresh phase after Amazon’s takeover of MGM, and a new, younger version of the character is expected.

For now, fans are waiting, but all signs point to Callum Turner stepping into the famous tuxedo next.