Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write the next James Bond film directed by Denis Villeneuve

Popular British TV show Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight has been officially hired to write the screenplay for the next James Bond film. Academy‑nominated director Denis Villeneuve, announced last month, is already attached to helm the project. Steven Knight has been hired to write the next James Bond film

Steven joins the 007 project with an impressive résumé that includes Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, Spencer, and the TV phenomenon Peaky Blinders—as well as the co-creation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Meanwhile, Denis, known for Dune film franchise, Blade Runner 2049, and Arrival, was tapped by the makers last month to direct Bond 26, the first film under Amazon’s creative control of the franchise.

The new movie marks a major shift after Amazon secured the franchise rights following a high-profile deal with longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Though the casting for the next 007 remains pending, industry chatter suggests producers are eyeing younger British talent under age 30. Speculated contenders include Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson, and Jacob Elordi.

Steven’s hiring follows Denis’ earlier selection and brings the creative team into sharper focus. It marks the next major milestone in Amazon’s relaunch strategy for the 007 franchise.

A release is not expected until at least 2028, given Denis' current commitment to Dune: Part Three.

With both a director and writer now confirmed, development on the 26th Bond film is officially underway. Further announcements on casting and production timelines are expected in the coming year.