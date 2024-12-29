Writer Steven Knight responds if there are 'plans for more Peaky Blinders beyond' the Cillian Murphy film

Writer Steven Knight said the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie may not be the last project in the franchise, headlined by Cillian Murphy. Steven, who created the original show and has penned the movie, was asked whether there are any “plans for more Peaky Blinders beyond” the film. (Also Read | Cillian Murphy debuts first look as old, greying Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders film, fans can't keep calm) Steven Knight spoke about Cillian Murphy-starrer Peaky Blinders.

“Well, it’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end,” he told UK’s Times Radio. The screenwriter, however, didn't disclose whether it’s another series or film.

He also said while shooting the Peaky Blinders movie was complete, the release date is yet to be decided. "It’s a bit too soon for that, but you know, you can sort of work out that it will be about a year," he added.

In the film, Cillian is reprising his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby from the 2013 drama series Peaky Blinders. The new film is directed by Tom Harper. Set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, Peaky Blinders followed the rise of the Shelby family as they navigated a world wracked with radical social, economic, and political change.

The British period crime drama, about the titular Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War, had ended with its sixth season run in April 2022. Creator Steven had maintained he would like to continue the story "in another form".

Peaky Blinders, which premiered on BBC Two in 2013, moved to BBC One, and eventually became a worldwide phenomenon after it became available on Netflix. The film will also star Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Stephen Graham.