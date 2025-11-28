Shanaya Kapoor stuns in gorgeous Gujarati-styled lehenga; Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more react

Shanaya Kapoor has often amazed fans with her fashion choices. The actor recently donned a gorgeous Gujarati-patterned lehenga by designer Mayyur Girotra. The ensemble hails from the designer’s The Collectible: Series One. The lehenga includes brilliant detailing and black Kutch embroidery, which only adds to the charm of the ensemble. Shanaya Kapoor made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.(Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)

The Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actor shared the pictures of her look on social media, giving her fans a sneak peek into her outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor’s take on Gujarati lehenga

Speaking of the detailing on the lehenga, the black Kutch-inspired threadwork adds to the elegance and provides a traditional touch with figures like peacocks and plants embroidered all over the skirt. The blouse too had intricate printed work, with a deep neckline and a designer back. The color combination of ivory and black worked its magic, giving a classy look to the lehenga.

The dupatta of the piece was a standout. The black-and-golden border added to the charm. To complete her look, Shanaya threw her hair back in a sleek bun and added flowers to it.

For the accessories, the actor opted for a multi-stoned choker with traditional earrings that had peacocks and flowers carved all over. She kept the makeup minimal by highlighting only her cheeks and eyes. Shanaya put on a bindi to go with the look. She stacked black bangles on her wrist with golden kadas.

While sharing the pictures on her social media, Shanaya wrote in the caption, “Yuhi koi mil gaya tha," referencing a line from Pakeezah's famous track Chalte Chalte.

Fans gush over Shanaya Kapoor’s traditional look

Shanaya’s fans praised her ethnic outfit on social media. Her friends from the industry also showered love on the actress. Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Obsessed,” while Suhana Khan shared, “Wowwwww” with a heart eyes emoji. Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, too, loved her daughter’s look. She dropped several heart emojis below the picture.

One of the users wrote, “Love the trads look.” Another fan stated, “Just when I thought perfection was a myth, you come along and prove otherwise! A real vision of beauty!”