From Shanaya Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor: Celebrity-inspired modern bridesmaid outfits and jewellery

If your bridesmaid moodboard is 90% celebrity outfits and 10% actual wedding planning, you’re not alone. From shimmery golden touches to a modest and vibrant vibe, these looks borrow the best of celeb styling to give the bride’s entourage their own red-carpet moment. Take a look Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram) Modern golden glam

Shanaya Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra look is spot-on for cocktail nights. The sparkling gold embellished skirt paired with a matching strapless blouse creates a sculpted, red-carpet feel. The layered ruby pendants in different colours add extra chicness to the look. The ivory muse

Tara Sutaria’s ivory saree look by Tarun Tahiliani is perfect for bridesmaids attending wedding receptions. It features a sheer, embroidered drape with pearls, sequins and intricate threadwork, which steals the spotlight. The chunky necklace in gold featuring diamonds and green emeralds adds the perfect amount of royalness, paired with matching earrings and bangles. Soft pastel floral

Khushi Kapoor’s dreamy look from Seema Gujral is ideal for daytime or outdoor ceremonies. The pastel saree, embellished with delicate floral embroidery, gives it a soft shimmer in natural light. Paired with minimal jewellery in similar pastel shades, it creates a graceful, romantic bridesmaid aesthetic. The textured potli bag completes the look without overpowering it. A royal affair

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s look by Anamika Khanna is crafted for pre-wedding festivities for bridesmaids who want to show off a modest look with a regal edge. The purple hue instantly stands out, while the gold threadwork brings a vintage Mughal-inspired charm. The statement chandbali earrings and a soft updo complete the look. Vibrancy for the win