Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday flaunt stylish fits during Tu Meri Main Tera promotions in Jaipur

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are set to share the screen space yet again in the upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Ahead of the movie release, the duo headed to Jaipur to promote their project. To match the theme of the ‘Pink City, Kartik Aaryan donned a white t-shirt with a pink sweatshirt over it and denim jeans. The actor’s top had “Jaipur” written over it in embossed font. Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday have begun promoting their next movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

As for Ananya Panday, the Call Me Bae actor kept it elegant yet classy with a white cord set that featured embroidered detailing.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Jaipur promotions

Ananya’s outfit had floral detailing stitched across the top and the shrug in magenta and grey threads. The skirt followed a similar pattern, with the lace at the bottom and near the waistline. Ananya tied parts of her hair back while leaving the rest flowing and styled in curls.

For the accessories, the Kesari Chapter 2 star opted for boho-style pieces. She chose grey and red stone earrings with white pearls to complement her ensemble. To complete her look, Ananya chose to go with juttis, made out of white fabric and leather.

The two actors posed in front of Jaipur's iconic Hawa Mahal. After Kartik Aaryan dropped the pictures on social media, the fans excitedly reacted to the duo’s photos. In the caption, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star wrote, “Jaipur ne Hawa bhi Romantic kar di.”

One of the users commented, “Can’t get over how lovely this picture looks.” Another fan wrote, "Back at what you do best. All the very best.”

What is Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie about?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have come together for a Dharma film, titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. With the teaser out, the fans are excited to watch the chemistry of the actors unfold on the screens. The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will follow the story of Ray and Rumi, who find love while on an exotic holiday.

The film is Aaryan’s first collaboration with Dharma Productions. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora have funded the film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Min Tera Tu Meri will hit theatres on December 25, 2025.