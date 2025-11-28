Lili Reinhart makes a stylish appearance in NYC in floral skirt and fitted green top; check photos

Lili Reinhart turned heads in New York City on Tuesday as she arrived for her latest promotional appearance for Hal and Harper. Known for her graceful and modern fashion choices, the Riverdale star once again delivered a standout moment that caught the attention of fans and photographers outside the venue. Actor Lili Reinhart was in New York as part of a promotional campaign(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A chic floral look for daytime press

In photos captured at the event, Lili Reinhart is seen wearing a dark green button-down top that fits her well. She paired it with white midi skirt featuring pink and purple flowers on it. This bright floral skirt gave a soft, pretty touch to her dark top. The Tory Burch outfit balanced softness with structure, as per Harper’s Bazaar.

To finish her outfit, she wore pointed midnight blue heels that made her look taller. Reinhart did not opt for many accessories, making the ensemble stand out. Her hair was tied back in a neat ponytail, and her makeup looked light and natural, showing her bright smile and glowing skin.

Also Read: From Donald Trump to Lili Reinhart, list of celebrities allegedly banned from Met Gala

Busy week of events and appearances

Reinhart’s outing comes during a packed promotional week. She is currently promoting the final episodes of her comedy-drama series Hal & Harper, which premiered in October on Mubi. The series, created by Cooper Raiff, follows two siblings as they navigate complicated family dynamics. The season wraps up on November 30.

Reinhart’s recent fashion moments have been curated by stylist Ib Abdel Nasser, who has been guiding her through a series of elegant and eye-catching outfits for her press tour.

A Pop of Color on “The Tonight Show”

Earlier this week, Reinhart made a bright style statement during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She wore a yellow-gold strapless dress by Georges Hobeika from the brand’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, corset-style bodice and a soft, flowing skirt, reflecting Hobeika’s signature feminine designs.