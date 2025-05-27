Riverdale's Lili Reinhart updates fans after sharing ‘Uber Horror Story’ video: ‘If you never see me…’

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart broke her silence after sharing a video of her troubling ride share on social media. Lili Reinhart soon jumped into the video's comments, declaring that "I’M ALIVE."

The 28-year-old actress posted video on Monday night with the remark, “Is this going to be an uber horror story?” “If you never see me again show this to the police,” Reinhart writes over the video, which shows the backseat doors appearing taped off from the inside.

The video was uploaded fifteen hours ago, and she hasn't uploaded another one since. Reinhart did reply to a fan who begged in jest, “Pls let us know where your sunglasses are from before you go 😭🙏”.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart fans react

Around 3 million people viewed her video on TikTok. TooFab has requested comments from Uber and Reinhart representatives.

Many of her followers have left comments on her post since, pleading for an update or offering their opinions on the matter.

One person pointed that it wasn't against the law, but it probably went against Uber's policies.

“Watched this then panicked, then realized it was probs posted a few days ago and felt relieved, then realized it was actually posted minutes ago and now I'm panicking for you,” a second user said.

“It’s been 12h!! are you ok???? Hello??? Lili???”, commented another, asking about here whereabouts and well-being. "This was posted 13 hours ago, are you ok?" and “pls post something in the next few hours otherwise everyone will think you've been kidnapped by the trash bag killer again,” the latter said pointing to a serial killer from Riverdale.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart says ‘I am alive’

Reinhart soon jumped into the video's comments, declaring that "I’M ALIVE."

She reacted "Literally...." after a follower said, “The window was down, you’re good 😂.”

“I was never actually scared for my life ... I thought it was funny. Can we joke these days??” she clarified.