Donald Trump admin pauses new student visa interviews over social media vetting plans: Report

President Donald Trump's administration has asked consular missions across the world to pause new student visa interviews as part of plans to mandate all foreign students seeking to study in the US to undergo vetting of their social media activity, Politico reported, citing documents signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. US President Donald Trump has sought to exert greater control over university campuses over alleged instances of antisemitic activity linked to Israel's war in Gaza.(REUTERS file)

The report said that the move could severely hurt student visa processing and hurt many US universities that heavily rely on foreign student admissions to stay financially viable.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days,” the cable states.

Increasing scrutiny of social media activity

The Trump administration had imposed social media screening requirements for students who were believed to have participated in protests against Israel's military action in Gaza.

The federal government also said in April that it will screen the social media activity of immigrants and visa applicants for what it called antisemitic activity.

USCIS, an agency of the Homeland Security Department, said in a statement that, “The step will immediately affect those applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and those affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity.”

Earlier in March, the Trump administration extended social media vetting for green card applicants already residing in the US.

USCIS justified the move, stating that it is essential for “enhanced identity verification, vetting, and national security screening,” citing Trump’s executive order, ‘Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats’ as the legal basis for this proposal.

Trump's move to tightly monitor social media activity of various categories of individuals has been criticised by rights groups. People are concerned that the policy could be enforced unevenly or disproportionately based on political views.