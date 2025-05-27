Donald Trump escalates Harvard University tiff to a $100-million contract cancellation plan

Amid the row with Harvard University, US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to cancel all remaining contracts with the university. As per reports, all federal contracts with the Ivy League university, which amount to $100 million, are set to be cancelled. The Trump administration has already frozen 3.2 million dollars in grants and contracts with Harvard University.(REUTERS)

As per a report by the New York Times, a letter sent to federal agencies on Tuesday highlights a complete severance of the government's business relationship with Harvard University.

This letter cutting all federal contracts comes amid the Trump administration's row with Harvard University. The row began after the university refused to release data regarding its international students.

The Trump administration has already frozen 3.2 million dollars in grants and contracts with Harvard University. The administration has also tried to halt the enrollment of international students.

What does the letter state?

As per NYT, the latest letter issued by the Trump administration instructs federal agencies to respond by June 6 with a list of contract cancellations with Harvard.

The letter adds that services deemed critical for the university will not be cancelled but transferred to other vendors.

“Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard,” the letter added.

Trump-Harvard row

After assuming office as president, Trump carried out a nationwide crackdown in response to the pro-Palestine campus protests.

The new administration has accused the university of liberal bias, allowing antisemitic behaviour. Trump has also accused Harvard of using racial considerations for enrollment of students.

After Trump broke grants for the university, Harvard responded and sued the Trump administration, seeking a restoration of its funding.