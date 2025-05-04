From Donald Trump to Lili Reinhart, list of celebrities allegedly banned from Met Gala

The Met Gala 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable night, as anticipation builds for this year’s star-studded event, centred around the highly anticipated exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. As the fashion world and beyond prepare to gather on Monday night, all eyes are on who will turn heads on the famed steps of the Met, showcasing their unique takes on the night’s bold theme. everal celebrities, including Donald Trump and Lili Reinhart, are rumored to be banned from the Met Gala.(Shutterstock)

Not everyone makes it to Anna Wintour’s handpicked guest list

With the theme celebrating the influence and artistry of Black fashion designers, the gala promises to spotlight both the creative trailblazers and the cultural icons who have shaped the landscape of style. The excitement surrounding the evening is palpable, with the confirmed co-chairs, committee, and red carpet hosts already making waves.

The guest list of the event has everyone’s attention as it is a known fact that Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief takes up the task of its curation very seriously. Each person invited to the Met Gala is handpicked by her, and so far, she has revealed only one person that she has outlawed– President Donald Trump, as reported by The Independent. However, other celebrities are either rumoured to be fired from the star-studded night or sworn not to make a return to the red carpet.

List of celebrities who are supposedly banned from the Met Gala

Following is a list of celebrities who are allegedly banned from the biggest night of fashion, as per SheKnows.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

In 2017, while making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Wintour expressed that Trump is one person she would never invite back to the event. Previously, Trump and Melania were regulars at the event, considering the president even proposed to the First Lady at the event.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka was a regular at the Met Gala events, however, she has not made an appearance on the red carpet since 2016, which is one year prior to Wintour’s revelation about not inviting back Trump. While Ivanka’s disappearance from the event was never officially confirmed, it is speculated that the entire Trump family has been thrown off the guest list.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart, a regular fixture at the Met Gala until 2022, became a controversial figure after publicly criticising Kim Kardashian’s extreme dieting to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s gown. In an interview with W magazine, she said, “I don’t think I’ll be invited back, I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.” Following her comments, Reinhart was notably absent from the 2023 Met Gala, and reports suggest she won’t be attending this year either.

Tim Gunn

Tim Gunn revealed in 2016 that he had been blacklisted from attending the Met Gala. In an interview with E! Entertainment, he shared, “I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards—two big hulking men—from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since,” as reported by SheKnows.

Rebecca Minkoff

The fashion designer and Real Housewives of New York star believes she’s been unofficially blacklisted from the Met Gala following an awkward encounter with Anna Wintour. On a podcast, she recalled a moment when she found herself in the same elevator as Wintour, which she suspects led to her exclusion from future events.

She shared, “You’re not allowed in the elevator with Anna. … I’ve been told that if she gets in the elevator, you can’t get in with her. I’m still overthinking it 15 years later. Maybe that’s why I’ve never been invited to the Met Gala.”