Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ahaan Panday says sister Ananya Panday did not give him any advice before Saiyaara: ‘But her journey has inspired me’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 06:06 am IST

Ahaan Panday made his acting debut earlier this year with Saiyaara. The film also starred Aneet Padda. 

Ahaan Panday became an overnight sensation with the release of Saiyaara. The musical drama, which also starred Aneet Padda, became a box office blockbuster. Ananya Panday also cheered for the film on its release day and officially declared herself as part of the actor's fan club. The two of them are first cousins. In a new interview with GQ, Ahaan has now shared whether she gave him any advice before his first film.

Ahaan Panday talked about seeing sister Ananya Panday achieve success in her career.
Ahaan Panday talked about seeing sister Ananya Panday achieve success in her career.

What Ahaan said about Ananya

During the conversation, Ahaan said, “Ananya’s never personally given me advice, but her journey has inspired me. People don’t realise how young she was when she started. She has grown with the industry, and in just a few years, has evolved so much as an artist. Watching your little sister move mountains—that just makes you proud.”

He also added how his parents were not sure of his aspirations to be become an actor, “I was 16 when I gave my first audition. At the time, Ananya wasn’t even working yet; she is a year younger and hadn’t started Student of the Year. But my parents weren’t keen on me joining the industry. While my uncle Chunky Panday has done phenomenally well in his career and become a household name, he’s had his ups and downs. My dad saw that and wondered if this was the right path for me.”

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around the intense love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer Vaani Batra (Aneet), which takes a shocking turn as the story progresses. The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads.

Ahaan will be seen next in an action thriller opposite Sharvari. Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2. She will be seen next in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahaan Panday says sister Ananya Panday did not give him any advice before Saiyaara: ‘But her journey has inspired me’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On