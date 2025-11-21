Ahaan Panday says sister Ananya Panday did not give him any advice before Saiyaara: ‘But her journey has inspired me’

Ahaan Panday became an overnight sensation with the release of Saiyaara. The musical drama, which also starred Aneet Padda, became a box office blockbuster. Ananya Panday also cheered for the film on its release day and officially declared herself as part of the actor's fan club. The two of them are first cousins. In a new interview with GQ, Ahaan has now shared whether she gave him any advice before his first film. Ahaan Panday talked about seeing sister Ananya Panday achieve success in her career.

What Ahaan said about Ananya

During the conversation, Ahaan said, “Ananya’s never personally given me advice, but her journey has inspired me. People don’t realise how young she was when she started. She has grown with the industry, and in just a few years, has evolved so much as an artist. Watching your little sister move mountains—that just makes you proud.”

He also added how his parents were not sure of his aspirations to be become an actor, “I was 16 when I gave my first audition. At the time, Ananya wasn’t even working yet; she is a year younger and hadn’t started Student of the Year. But my parents weren’t keen on me joining the industry. While my uncle Chunky Panday has done phenomenally well in his career and become a household name, he’s had his ups and downs. My dad saw that and wondered if this was the right path for me.”

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around the intense love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer Vaani Batra (Aneet), which takes a shocking turn as the story progresses. The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads.

Ahaan will be seen next in an action thriller opposite Sharvari. Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2. She will be seen next in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Kartik Aaryan.