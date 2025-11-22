Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday find love during an exotic holiday. Watch

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to bring the rom-com back to the game with their new film. The makers as well as the actors shared the first teaser of their upcoming film on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse of the fresh and fun holiday romance that will hit theatres during Christmas. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Enemies to lovers trope

The teaser begins with Mama's boy Kartik flexing his six-pack abs and stating that, whether it's Malaika or Urfi, no one wants to get him out of their hands. Meanwhile, Ananya stars as a modern girl who does not want to fall prey to the hookup culture and would rather have a 90s-style romance in their life.

When these two diametrically opposite people meet each other on an international holiday, they have a rocky start. He taunts her about feminism while she is constantly irritated at his antics. The teaser shows the two dancing and singing, while eventually falling in love. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote: "TWO HEARTS - ONE FLIGHT…TO LOVE! Pack your bags, #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is landing in cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS! TEASER OUT NOW!"

About the film

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This film marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Karan Johar. Vidwans previously directed Kartik in the 2023 romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani.

The film was earlier set to release in theatres on Valentine's Day 2026, but was preponed to Christmas this year. The release date preponement took place after Alia Bhatt's Alpha was pushed back from the Christmas Day release. Yash Raj Films has officially moved the film's theatrical release to April 17, 2026.