Maheep Kapoor visits Vaishno Devi for first time along with Bhavana Pandey- Calls the experience 'magical'

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor recently embarked on her maiden pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir and said her experience "was as magical as I expected". The jewellery designer, who is married to Sanjay Kapoor, was joined by her longtime friend Bhavana Pandey as well as producer Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly Sidhwani. Maheep Kapoor shares pictures and videos from her first visit to Vaishno Devi.(Instagram/maheepkapoor)

Maheep shared a couple of photographs and videos from her trip on Instagram, calling the journey a truly blessed one. "My first trip to Vaishnodevi & it was as magical as I expected. Come home with deep gratitude #Blessed Jai Mata Di #Jannat," she wrote in a caption.

Maheep Kapoor visits Vaishno Devi

In the first image, Maheep can be seen posing solo in an all-red ensemble, while fans can witness lush greenery in the backdrop. The next picture shows her joining the entire group. Also, there is an image featuring Maheep with a teeka on her forehead. Besides her solo shots and group photos with Bhavna Panday and others, Maheep also shares pictures showcasing peaceful views of the temple.

Further, there is a video that has been captured from inside a cable car. A heartwarming clip of a monkey with its baby wraps up the post. In the comments section of the post, Bhavana wrote, "Jai Mata Di," accompanied by folded hands and red heart emojis.

Besides Maheep, Bhavana also shared pictures from the visit on her Instagram handle, highlighting several heartwarming moments from the pilgrimage. "The most amazing yatra to the Vaishno Devi Mandir. Jai Mata Di. Love and Light," she wrote in the caption.

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey's friendship

The two of them have remained close friends for a long time and are often seen vacationing together. At times, they are also joined by their husbands, Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey.

Fans witnessed their close bond on the popular series, “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives," where they appeared alongside Gauri Khan and Neelam Kothari.

Interestingly, Maheep and Bhavana’s friendship extends to the next generation as well, since their daughters and actors Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are close friends too.

FAQs

Where is the Vaishno Devi temple?

It is nestled in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Who is Maheep Kapoor?

She is a jewellery designer and entrepreneur.

How many children does Maheep Kapoor have?

She shares two children - daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor - with husband Sanjay Kapoor.