People demand reservation: Vaishno Devi shrine-funded medical college’s maiden list sparks controversy

Admission of 42 students of a particular community, out of a total of 50 students, in the maiden batch of MBBS course for 2025-26 academic year at newly set up Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), has sparked a major controversy across Jammu with various religious organisations demanding reservation. On Monday, several men and women under the banner of “Movement Kalki”, a Katra based religious organisation, staged a protest demonstration outside Shrine Board office. (File)

Various Hindu religious organisations like Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Movement Kalki and locals of Jammu have demanded reservation to the candidates from Hindu community on the lines of Baba Ghulam Shah Budshah University in Rajouri and Aligarh Muslim University.

“The medical college has been set up and is being run from donations of Hindu pilgrims at Vaishno Devi shrine. On the lines of reservation provided in AMU, Guru Nanak Dev University, BGSB University, we demand that Hindus should be given 90% reservation in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi medical college,” says Bajrang Dal president Rakesh Bajrangi.

He further said, “The flaw lies in the guidelines or constitution of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Charitable Society. If there’s reservation in government funded Aligarh Muslim University, Baba Ghulam Shah Budshah University and Guru Nanak Dev University then why candidates from Hindu community have been deprived of it in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, which is being run purely on donations by Hindu pilgrims,” said Bajrangi.

“Soon Hindu organisations will give a representation to shrine board’s chairman LG Manoj Sinha,” he added.

The Bajrang Dal leader has appealed to the LG Sinha to immediately re-draft the constitution of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Charitable Society and reserve seats for Hindu candidates.

President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad for J&K and Ladakh, Rajesh Gupta also echoed similar sentiments. “The admission list of the first batch must be revoked immediately and those at the helm of affairs should first re-look into the rules and guidelines for admissions ensuring adequate reservation for Hindus. Have you ever seen a Hindu employee in Waqf Board,” he said.

The shrine board should have taken into account sentiments of the Hindu community, he added.

They also demanded that the admission list be rescinded and reservation to Hindu candidates must be ensured.

The shrine board’s CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya said, “A delegation has submitted a memorandum to us. We are looking into it and necessary action will be taken.”