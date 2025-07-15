Shalini Passi is getting ready for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S4; pens poetry for Maheep, Seema, Neelam, Bhavana

As anticipation builds for Season 4 of Netflix’s reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, art patron and philanthropist Shalini Passi revealed that she is getting ready for the show by adding her own distinctive flair to the buzz. She paid a poetic and heartfelt tribute that reimagines the show’s leading women as the four seasons. Shalini Passi posted about reuniting with Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star cast.

Shalini Passi reunites with Fabulous Wives cast

On Monday, Shalini posted about her recent trip to Mumbai for the premiere of Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey's Aankho Ki Gustaakhiyan and praised and congratulated Shanaya on her acting debut.

She posted a video from the evening, the highlight of which was the reunion of the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Sajdeh, along with Shalini.

The show is known for its glamorous life, friendship, fame, and life behind the scenes of Bollywood’s elite, and in her caption, Shalini took to social media to honour their evolving narratives in the show with a poem of her own.

Shalini wrote, “Shanya @shanayakapoor02 So proud of you. Keep shining. Such a beautiful performance. Getting ready for Season Four with these Four Seasons: Maheep @maheepkapoor – Winter. Stark, beautiful, and unafraid — my favourite kind of chill. Bhavana @bhavanapandey– Summer. Glowing warmth with a heart that heals — sunshine with soul. Neelam @neelamkotharisoni – Spring. Her smile blooms, her laughter brings everything to life. Seema @seemakiransajdeh– Autumn. Bold, ever-changing, and effortlessly cool — art in motion.”

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix reality series that offers an inside look into the glamorous and chaotic lives of four women deeply connected to the Indian film industry: Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Sajdeh. Blending glitz with grounded moments, the show captures their long-standing friendship, family dynamics, personal reinventions, and the high-society circles they move in.

While it delivers on fashion, luxury, and celebrity cameos, it also explores themes of identity, ageing in the spotlight, and the challenges of carving an individual path in the shadow of Bollywood fame. Shalini, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla were introduced in Season 3, called Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, last year.