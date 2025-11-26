From Andaman’s warm beaches to Auli’s snow slopes: 6 Indian honeymoon destinations

India’s wedding season in November and December usually sends newlyweds out on the road. The weather changes almost everywhere. You get clearer skies, lighter crowds, colder nights up north and steady sunshine along the coasts. It’s a good stretch for couples who want some quiet but still want enough choices. Below are six places that stay popular during this time of year. Six Indian honeymoon destinations(Unsplash)

Andaman Islands

Ranked in the top five honeymoon destinations of 2025 by Agoda, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands remain a steady pick for travellers avoiding the cold winter temperatures. The region offers warm water, low-key beaches, and resort pockets that are set away from busier mainland hubs. Havelock Island’s Radhanagar Beach is regularly listed among the cleanest and most scenic in the country. Snorkelling, diving, and sunset spots keep the island busy through the season.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Per Agoda data, Udaipur has moved up to second place for the most preferred honeymoon destinations in India. The city turns comfortable in winter, making long hours outdoors easier. Many visitors choose lake-facing havelis, rooftop dining, and short boat rides on Lake Pichola. The city’s palaces and old quarters remain the main draw, and the cooler weather keeps daytime movement manageable.

Goa

Goa remains India’s most-loved honeymoon spot, per Agoda data. Mild evenings, decorated beach shacks, live events, and Christmas-week tourism shape the mood. South Goa continues to be quieter, while North Goa offers a mix of cafés, nightlife, and busy beaches.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling in winter can be sharp and clear. Couples regularly take the toy train ride, visit monasteries and spend time in tea estates. Early mornings, when the Kanchenjunga range is visible, tend to be crowded viewing hours. Older hotels and cafés add to the town’s slow pace.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Khajjiar gains a layer of snow by early winter. The meadows and deodar forests here stay less crowded than major Himalayan towns. The terrain is open, making it suitable for short walks and photo stops. Many travellers pick it specifically for its quieter setting.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is known for skiing slopes, ropeway rides between Auli and Joshimath, and views of Nanda Devi. The area receives steady snowfall and has several wooden resorts built for winter stays. Many couples choose the destination to experience an alpine-style setting without leaving the country.