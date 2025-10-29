Honeymoon Destinations for Indian Travellers in 2025 & 2026

The honeymoon — that first special journey as a married couple — deserves to be nothing short of extraordinary. For Indian travellers, the world offers an array of romantic getaways, from peaceful island retreats to lively cities where leisure and exploration go hand in hand. DPauls Travel & Tours offers tailored experiences ensuring cherished memories for newlyweds. (Source: DPauls)

Whether you imagine sunsets over turquoise lagoons or evening walks along beaches, here are five destinations that can make your time together truly memorable.

1. Bali — The Island Where Love Meets Spirituality

There’s something timeless about Bali. It’s not just the beaches or the green rice terraces — it’s the island’s spirit, where culture and calm coexist. Couples can relax in pools overlooking Ubud’s forests, explore Seminyak’s cafés, or rejuvenate with a Balinese massage by the ocean.

Editor’s Pick: Uluwatu Temple at sunset, dinner on Jimbaran Beach, and a drive through Tegallalang’s rice terraces.

2. Maldives — A Haven in Blue and White

Maldives remains a favourite for couples seeking peace and comfort. With its overwater villas, coral reefs, and crystal-clear lagoons, it combines natural beauty with quiet luxury. Whether you spend the day snorkeling, stargazing, or unwinding by the sea, the setting feels serene and intimate.

Editor’s Pick: Snorkel through coral gardens, take a sunset dhoni cruise, and try the floating breakfast on your deck.

3. Mauritius — Shades of Blue and Adventure

A tropical paradise framed by lagoons and coral reefs, Mauritius suits couples who enjoy both the beach bliss and adventure. From hiking through volcanic mountains to sailing across calm waters, it offers a variety of experiences.

Editor’s Pick: Explore Chamarel’s seven-coloured earth, go diving at Blue Bay, and take a catamaran cruise at sunset.

4. Vietnam — A Journey Through Culture and Colour

For couples looking for something different, Vietnam blends heritage and discovery. Walk through Hoi An’s lantern-lit streets, cruise across the waters of Halong Bay, or discover the street food culture of Hanoi. It’s a destination rich in culture and warmth.

Editor’s Pick: Halong Bay overnight cruise, a traditional Vietnamese spa experience, and relaxed days in Da Nang.

5. Dubai — Where the City Meets the Desert

A modern city in the desert, Dubai is suited to couples who enjoy comfort and a touch of adventure. From roof-top dining and shopping to desert safaris, Dubai offers a mix of experiences.

Editor’s Pick: Private yacht tours along the Marina, a hot-air balloon over the desert, and a stay in a luxury beachfront resort.

