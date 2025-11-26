Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Grand Rajasthan-inspired cake becomes highlight of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s lavish Udaipur wedding

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 02:06 pm IST

Crafted by Paris-based chef Bastien Blanc-Tailleu, the multi-tier cake for Netra Mantena’s Udaipur wedding mirrored Rajasthan palaces and iconic Indian animals.

The Udaipur wedding celebrations of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena had no shortage of spectacles. But one detail kept resurfacing online - a towering cake built like a miniature palace.

See pics of Grand Rajasthan-inspired cake at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding(Instagram/bastien_blanc_tailleur )
See pics of Grand Rajasthan-inspired cake at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding(Instagram/bastien_blanc_tailleur )

The celebration marked the marriage of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju on November 23, and it was the cake that became one of the most circulated visuals from the event.

Mantena is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Gadiraju is the co-founder and CTO of Superorder, a restaurant-tech company headquartered in New York. Their ceremonies ran across several Udaipur properties, with the main function held at Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola.

Designed in Paris, unveiled in Udaipur

The cake wasn’t sourced locally. It was created by Paris-based luxury cake designer Bastien Blanc-Tailleu, known for elaborate pieces for high-end clients. He shared a clip of the creation on Instagram, writing:

Yesterday in the city palace of Udaipur, we celebrated the wedding of Netra and Vamsi… with a cake inspired by the Rajasthan architecture and emblematic animals from India. What a night.”

The cake visually leaned heavily into Rajasthan’s structural motifs. Different tiers carried dome-inspired tops, small jharoka-like cutouts, and carved umbrella (chhatri) patterns. Everything sat within a muted white palette, keeping the detailing sharp rather than flashy.

Also read: How much did Jennifer Lopez really get paid for Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's star-studded Udaipur wedding? Read

Architecture and animals blended into one piece

The cake was designed mainly as a centrepiece for the evening. Its imagery linked back to Rajasthan’s historic aesthetic while staying in line with the couple’s luxury-driven wedding plan.

Several symbolic animals - elephants, tigers, and peacocks - were placed around the tiers. They were kept in the same colour tone, which made the sculpture-like elements blend into the structure rather than stand apart.

Toward the lower tier, impressions resembling stone steps wrapped around the base, giving an appearance loosely similar to an entrance ramp or palace stairway.

Other smaller details were scattered throughout the layers. Leafwork, repetitive floral carvings, and small edible silver beads added texture without pulling attention away from the broad architectural theme.

The Udaipur wedding already drew attention for its large-scale celebrations - including a live performance by Jennifer Lopez, Tiesto, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and more. But it was the cake that truly stole the show.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Grand Rajasthan-inspired cake becomes highlight of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s lavish Udaipur wedding
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On