Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju had the same wedding photographer as Radhika and Anant Ambani

Indian-American pharmaceutical heiress Netra Mantena tied the knot in what is being called the most luxurious wedding of 2025. Netra married Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur yesterday, which saw a bevy of national and international stars in attendance. Their pre-wedding celebrations were spread across multiple days and venues in the city of lakes and saw performances from superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others. Jennifer Lopez attended the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju.

A wedding at such a grand scale inevitably draws comparisons with the Ambani wedding of 2024, when billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son married Radhika Merchant. While the Ambanis were not present in Udaipur for the Mantena-Gadiraju nuptials, their wedding did have an Ambani connection — both weddings had the same photographer.

Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik, who photographed the Ambani wedding, was also the photographer of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s opulent wedding celebrations.

Image shared by photographer Joseph Radhik on Instagram Stories.

Radhik shared a selfie with the bride and groom and their guests on Instagram Stories as the wedding wrapped up. “Netra Garu, that was a blast,” he captioned the selfie.

Who is Joseph Radhik?

Joseph Radhik is the man behind Stories by Joseph Radhik — an international award-winning team of photographers.

An alum of IIM Indore, he left his corporate career to dive into wedding photography. He gained wider public attention after photographing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Italy wedding in 2017. He is also the man responsible for capturing the magic of the weddings of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.