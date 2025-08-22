Celeb photographer Joseph Radhik at 42 shares drastic weight loss story ‘without Ozempic, high fibre-protein, low fat’

Celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik, who worked for celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and more for their wedding, took to Instagram to share his weight loss journey over three years, from 2023 to 2025. Joseph Radhika shares his weight loss transformation.

Sharing before and after pictures from his journey, Joseph stressed that he achieved this feat without any supplement or Ozempic. Additionally, he introduced high fibre, high protein, and low fat contents into his everyday diet, and made total lifestyle changes.

Joseph Radhik's weight loss journey

In an August 21 post, talking about the transformation, Joseph wrote, “The thing about slow, steady progress is that you barely notice it while it's happening. I live a life that revolves around travel (150+ days/year), weddings, and wedding food. Building muscle mass and losing fat at 42 years,...wasn't that tough! All I did was chase the fundamentals. Turns out doing the few things you're supposed to do in life actually works.”

Talking about how he started this fitness journey, the photographer confessed that he had two clear goals: “Fix my blood cholesterol levels, and be far more nimble on the shoot. Both of which would work to simply be better as a documentary photographer.”

The result: What he did right

Though the goals were simple, when he started working out and keeping his diet in check without depending on ‘quick fixes or shortcuts,’ it resulted in quick changes in his body. “Progress so slow that I didn't even know I looked different till I noticed my waist size had changed quite a bit,” he added.

As for what led to these changes, the photographer confessed, “What I did right: Chased fundamentals. Fixed the 4 parts of my diet: fibre, protein, carbs, and fat. Focused on whole foods, ditched processed food entirely. Gave up on sugar, milk, rice, bacon, and a bunch of other things. Most importantly, question every meal choice. Even at weddings, even at a shoot. Oh, and practised intermittent fasting without fail. Even at weddings. With electrolytes fueling me.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.