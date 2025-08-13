Doctor shares 10 daily foods that mimic Ozempic and make weight loss easier

Ozempic is not just a celebrity buzzword! It is a prescription drug originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, now widely talked about for its surprising weight loss effects. This buzz has sparked curiosity about whether there are natural alternatives to Ozempic. The answer is yes! Dr Adrian, a functional medicine doctor and MD specializing in thyroid, PCOS, and gut health, recently shared on Instagram a list of foods that may work in a similar way. These foods can help boost GLP-1, the hormone that curbs unnecessary hunger and helps control appetite, supporting a healthy weight loss. Try these foods to naturally boost GLP-1 levels! (Adobe Stock)

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a medication created by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk. It belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, meaning it imitates the effects of a hormone your body naturally produces, GLP-1. First approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for managing type 2 diabetes, Ozempic comes as a once-weekly injection, usually given in the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm using a prefilled pen.

How does GLP-1 support weight loss?

GLP-1 is an incretin hormone released in your gut after you eat. Health Shots also got in touch with dietitian Vidhi Chawla to learn more about it. She says, “It triggers more insulin, curbs glucagon (which raises blood sugar), and slows digestion, all of which help keep blood sugar stable and reduce appetite.” That is why Ozempic is effective for weight loss.

Foods to boost GLP-1

Here are 10 foods that may help make weight loss feel easier and quicker with an Ozempic prescription:

1. Avocados

Packed with healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre, avocados keep hunger hormones in check. Dr Adrian notes that their slow-digesting fat content supports steady blood sugar, while the fibre helps keep you feeling full for longer. A study published in Nutrients revealed that eating a whole avocado can boost GLP-1 levels, along with reducing cravings and appetite. This food is also rich in potassium, which supports metabolism and slows down digestion.

2. Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are a powerhouse of soluble fibre. When soaked, they form a gel in your stomach that slows digestion, much like Ozempic delays gastric emptying (the rate at which food moves from the stomach to the small intestine). Vidhi Chawla adds that chia seeds are also a good plant-based omega-3 source, supporting gut health and reducing inflammation linked to weight gain.

3. Potatoes

Often misunderstood, potatoes (especially boiled or baked) are among the most satiating foods that can support weight loss. They provide slow-digesting carbs that keep energy stable. Dr Adrian points out that their resistant starch content feeds beneficial gut bacteria, which may indirectly support weight control.

4. Oats

Oats, particularly rolled oats, are rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that triggers fullness hormones. They are a steady energy source that reduces the risk of unwanted hunger. Vidhi recommends starting your day with oatmeal paired with protein, like Greek yogurt, for even better hunger control. According to her, fibre rich foods help reduce your calorie intake by promoting the feeling of fullness.

Oats can support weight loss!(Adobe Stock)

5. Eggs and egg whites

Eggs are loaded with protein that lowers ghrelin, the "I'm hungry" hormone. Their amino acids also support muscle maintenance during weight loss. Having them at breakfast can help curb appetite for hours, making them a simple yet effective tool in any weight-loss-friendly diet. So, make sure you start your day with a protein and fibre-rich breakfast to support weight loss.

6. Greek Yogurt

Thick, creamy, and protein-rich, Greek yogurt is digested slowly, keeping you satisfied for longer. Its probiotic content supports gut health, which is linked to better weight management. Dr Adrian advises choosing unsweetened versions to avoid unnecessary sugar spikes.

7. Lean meat

From skinless chicken to turkey, lean meats deliver high-quality protein that boosts metabolism due to the thermic effect of food. This means you burn more calories even when digesting food. Vidhi notes that protein also helps prevent the muscle loss often seen in rapid weight loss, keeping metabolism healthy.

8. Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines offer both protein and omega-3 fats. Dr Adrian says this combo reduces inflammation, balances hormones, and suppresses appetite. Eating fish 2–3 times a week can be a game-changer for promoting both satiety and metabolic health.

9. Berries

Low in sugar but high in fibre, berries are ideal for controlling blood sugar spikes. Their antioxidants also help reduce inflammation, which can interfere with hunger and satiety signals. Vidhi suggests pairing berries with Greek yogurt for a balanced, filling snack.

10. Leafy greens

Spinach, kale, broccoli, and other fibre-rich vegetables are filling yet low in calories. They fill your stomach, stimulate fullness hormones, and deliver vitamins that support overall metabolic function, explains Dr Adrian. One 2022 study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine found that eating vegetables before carbohydrates significantly improves glucose and GLP-1 levels in people with type 2 diabetes. What's more? Since they are also high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they can also help support healthy metabolism and the fat-burning process.