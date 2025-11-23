Who is Vamsi Gadiraju, Silicon Valley tech founder tying the knot in lavish Udaipur wedding?

Over the last few days, Instagram has been flooded with photos and videos from Udaipur, where tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju and pharmaceutical heiress Netra Mantena are hosting a multi-day, multi-venue wedding celebration. Netra Mantena is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, the US-based CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Vamsi Gadiraju is an Indian-American tech entrepreneur.

A veritable galaxy of national and international guests have descended upon the city of lakes for the wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The list includes, but is certainly not limited to, Donald Trump Jr, Jennifer Lopez, real estate developer Kalpesh Mehta and more. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have all performed at the couple’s pre-wedding functions over the last couple of days. Karan Johar even hosted a ‘Koffee with Karan’ style rapid-fire round with the soon-to-be-newlyweds as he played host during the sangeet.

(Also read: Internet asks ‘who is Rama Raju Mantena?’ NRI’s daughter’s Udaipur wedding videos spark Ambani comparison)

While the couple’s haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions have taken place, their wedding is expected to take place tonight (November 23). Ahead of the wedding, here is a look at the groom.

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju?

Vamsi Gadiraju is an Indian-American tech entrepreneur who is currently in the news for his high-profile wedding to Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena.

Based in San Francisco, he is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Superorder, a tech platform that helps multi-location restaurants streamline their delivery and takeaway operations.

What are his educational qualifications?

Vamsi Gadiraju holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He completed his schooling in the US, attending The Harker School, a private school in San Jose, California. While at school, he was captain of the debate team and nationally ranked in the top 10 in the Economics Club. He was also a National AP Scholar

When did he start working?

Gadiraju started working on his startup right after graduating from Columbia University in 2019. Superorder is now in use at more than 1,000 restaurants across 30 states and 180 cities. It is backed by investors such as Y Combinator and Slow Ventures, raising a total of $12.5 million.

In 2024, he and his co-founder, Raghav Poddar, were both named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list under the ‘Food and Drink’ category.

How did Vamsi Gadiraju meet Netra Mantena?

Details of their romance are scant. However, the couple’s Upnayanam ceremony was held in November 2024 in Andhra Pradesh.