Internet asks ‘who is Rama Raju Mantena?’ NRI’s daughter’s Udaipur wedding videos spark Ambani comparison

The internet is flooded with videos and pictures of a star-studded wedding taking place in Udaipur. Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju are getting married with wedding festivities spanning across three days. Social media users are sharing varied remarks about the lavish event, including some who are curious about the bride’s father, NRI industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena. Snippets from the wedding of Ramam Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena. (Instagram/@farhanabodi)

How did social media react?

“Who is Rama Raju Mantena?” asked an individual. Another added, “It looks as grand as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.”

A third commented, “Does anyone have any tea about this mysterious wedding?” A fourth wrote, “Some Ambani-level wedding is happening.”

Donald Trump Jr’s viral moments:

US President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is in India to attend the wedding. He was recording dancing to the tunes of “What Jhumka?” from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Trump Jr visited Gujarat before coming to Udaipur. There, he explored Vantara with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video from his meeting with the Ambanis shows him performing garba. Another clip captures him visiting a temple and bowing down before a Ganesh idol.

Karan Johar’s impromptu talk show:

A video which is going massively viral on social media shows the celebrity hosting a question-and-answer round with the couple, just like he does on his show Koffee With Karan.

Ranveer Singh as host:

The festivities began on November 21 with a Sangeet and will conclude on November 23. Ranveer Singh was seen hosting one of the wedding events. He danced with the couple and also with Donald Trump Jr.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in India:

The international star landed in India today. She blew kisses at the crowd as she arrived for Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding. According to reports, she is scheduled to perform at the wedding.

The festivities began on November 21 with several performances, including one from Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto. As per reports, Justin Bieber is also set to perform.