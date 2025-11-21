Canadian politician attending ‘big fat Indian wedding’ in Udaipur shares glimpses of festivities

Canadian politician Ruby Dhalla shared a video giving a glimpse of the high-profile wedding festivities taking place in Udaipur. Reportedly, Indian-American Netra Mantena is set to tie the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju in a star-studded wedding in the city. Ruby Dhalla attending a wedding in Udaipur. (Instagram/@rubydhalla1)

“Day 1 of a Big Fat Indian Wedding in Udaipur. Welcome dinner with Tiësto & the beautiful dances & sounds of Rajasthan,” she wrote as she shared a video.

The wedding will include three-day festivities, which began on November 21 and will continue till November 23, reported the Indian Express.

Who is Netra Mantena?

Reportedly, the daughter of Indian-American businessman Rama Raju Mantena, her Instagram profile bio lists her as “Doctor of Pharmacy”.

US actor and producer Oliver Trevena shared on Instagram Stories about attending Mantena’s wedding. He also shared a picture of a wedding card, apparently of the Indo-American couple. He wrote, “Time to head to India for my lovely friend @netra_mantena wedding.”

The wedding is reportedly taking place across luxurious venues in Udaipur. They include Zenana Mahal, the island palace on Lake Pichola, and The Leela Palace.

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju?

He is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder. According to his LinkedIn bio, he completed his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University. He launched his company in 2019 with his co-founder, Raghav Poddar.

Who will attend Netra Mantena’s wedding?

The wedding will be a star-studded event featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Black Coffee, and Cirque du Soleil, reported the Indian Express.

The outlet reported that the wedding will be attended by several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Wizcraft Wedding Event Managers, who are reportedly planning, organising, and executing the wedding, shared a series of videos apparently showing celebrations from the regal wedding.

In the videos the planner shared, one shows a performance by DJ Shaan, and another by DJ Tiesto. Some of the visuals also show traditional performances.