After garba, Donald Trump Jr grooves to hit Hindi track at regal Udaipur wedding

Donald Trump Jr was spotted grooving to a hit Hindi track while attending the high-profile wedding between American-Indian Netra Mantena and NRI founder Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. Donald Trump Jr made stops in Jamnagar and Agra before visiting Udaipur. (Instagram/@donaldjtrumpjr)

What does the video show?

The host of the event, Ranveer Singh, welcomes Donald Trump Jr, shakes his hand and says, “Hello Don, welcome to the stage.” Trump’s eldest son is nicknamed Don.

“Gentlemen, I have just the song for us,” the actor continues, as “What Jhumka?” from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starts playing in the background.

While professional dancers are seen showing off moves to the song, Trump Jr is also captured standing on the side, grooving.

Trump Jr arrived in Udaipur on Friday night amid tight security. Earlier, he was seen meeting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to explore Vantara. He was also recorded doing garba with the couple.

Reportedly, Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor are among the 600 guests who are attending the 3-day-long wedding festivities. Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez earlier arrived in Udaipur.

Jeniffer Lopez, who reportedly landed in India, is expected to perform well in the high-profile event.

About the wedding venues:

Videos circulating on social media show The Leela Palace hotel decorated in an opulent red theme. Huge clusters of flowers were also hung from arches and pillars. Additionally, chandeliers were installed in the lavish wedding.

The festivities, which began on November 21 and will conclude on November 23, will be held at various venues throughout the City of Lakes. Besides the Leela Palace, ceremonies will be held at Manek Chowk and the Zenana Mahal of Udaipur City Palace, as well as at Jagmandir, according to locals, reported PTI.

According to reports, the Haldi ceremony is scheduled to take place today, with the wedding set for the morning of November 23, followed by a reception in the evening.

(With inputs from PTI)