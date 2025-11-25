Edit Profile
    Smart travel tips to keep you organised and comfortable this holiday season

    As holidays near, here are some essential travel tips including blister bandaids, compression socks, and your favorite tea to enhance comfort. 

    Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 12:02 PM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    With the holidays just coming up, chances are you’re already dreaming up itineraries, mapping out getaways, and counting down to that much-needed break. But between last-minute errands and the chaos of packing, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

    Easy and hassle-free travel tips for your next trip
    Lifestyle content creator Amy Crawford (@theholisticingredient) recently shared a set of practical, tried-and-tested travel tips on Instagram — little habits that make a big difference when you're on the move. Here’s a look at her smart, stress-minimising advice:

    Hide things smart

    If you often stash away items like laptop or bike-lock keys before leaving, snap a quick photo or save a “pretend contact” in your phone with the hiding spot. It takes seconds but saves you from frantic searching the moment you return.

    Compression socks = kankle-free

    Long flights can lead to fluid retention and that dreaded post-plane puffiness. Compression socks help improve circulation, keep your legs comfortable, and ensure you step off the flight feeling fresher.

    Packing cubes

    Packing cubes are the secret to staying organised — especially when hopping between cities. They keep outfits, toiletries, and essentials neatly compartmentalised. Bonus points for categorising them by type, day, or activity so you’re never rummaging through a messy suitcase.

    Bring proper blister bandaids

    New climates often mean new footwear or more walking than usual. Blister Band-Aids are a tiny addition to your bag but a huge relief when your feet start protesting. Your future self will be grateful.

    Take a travel pharmacy pouch

    From painkillers to electrolytes, antihistamines to magnesium, zinc and throat lozenges—having a compact “just in case” pouch can save your trip. When you’re unwell abroad, access to familiar meds becomes priceless.

    Take your favourite tea

    A familiar cup in an unfamiliar place can be such a comforting ritual. Make sure to pack a few sachets of your favourite ones for that extra boost in the mornings.

