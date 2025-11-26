8 travel destinations renowned for floral beauty: Blue Ridge Mountains, Lisse and more

While flowers can effortlessly enchant people with their aesthetic appeal, they also possess a unique ability to transform a place into a traveller’s paradise. Several global tourist destinations, thanks to their outstanding floral displays, have managed to attract a huge number of globe-trotters over the years. From India’s Rose Garden to the lavender fields of Provence in France, there are various places that have become iconic because of their enthralling floral arrangements. Take a look at the world’s eight best destinations for blooms. Destinations famous for its floral beauty(Unsplash)

Valley of Flowers National Park, India

The Valley of Flowers National Park is located in the Chamoli district of the Indian state of Uttarakhand. According to UNESCO, “India’s Valley of Flowers National Park is renowned for its meadows of endemic alpine flowers and outstanding natural beauty.” The UNESCO article further noted that the Valley of Flowers National Park “with its gentler landscape, breath-taking beautiful meadows of alpine flowers and ease of access, complements the rugged, inaccessible, high mountain wilderness of Nanda Devi.”

Lisse, Netherlands

Another article published by the National Geographic claimed that the Netherlands produces around 90 percent of the world’s tulips, thus making it the ideal destination for a classic spring experience. Bollenstreek Route (also known as the Bloeman Route, or Flower Route) and the Keukenhof Gardens are some of the highly recommended spots in this region to enjoy floral beauty.

Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina

Travellers can experience a wide range of plant species in North Carolina’s mountains. The most famous may be the rosy rhododendrons that cover the slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the summer, as reported by National Geographic.

Cornwall, England

England’s Cornwall is another place that is famous for its floral beauty. According to tripsmiths.com, Cornwall is known for its Great Gardens, a selection of 14 gardens. The article further suggested that among the most popular gardens is the Eden Project and The Lost Gardens of Heligan.

Carmona, Spain

During spring, sunflowers bloom across more than 74,000 acres around the city and the ideal time to witness them is from May to June, as per the National Geographic article.

Villa Taranto

Villa Taranto, in Italy, is one of the region's “dreamiest gardens,” and this place offers a blend of English style with Italian decorative features, according to tripsmiths.com.

Glacier National Park, Montana

Located in Montana, the Glacier National Park is home to “a dizzying array of natural beauty and backcountry adventures,” as per the National Geographic. The article further suggested, ascending Going-to-the-Sun Road in order to experience the park’s alpine meadows bud with vibrant wildflowers best seen during the period of late-June to mid-July.

Akureyri, Iceland

According to National Geographic, 50 miles outside of the Arctic Circle, this town in northern Iceland is home to the Arctic Botanical Gardens. This is also one of the world’s northernmost botanic gardens, as per the report.