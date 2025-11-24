Indian vlogger steps in to rescue foreign tourist stuck on a Nepal hillside, video goes viral

An unexpected moment on a muddy hillside in Nepal has gone viral after an Indian vlogger stepped in to help a foreign tourist who had slipped off a narrow track while riding a scooter. An Indian vlogger helped a foreign tourist stuck on a slippery Nepal track, and the viral video earned widespread appreciation online.(Instagram/who_animesh)

The video, shared on Instagram by Animesh Kumar, shows him walking towards the stranded traveller who is seated beside his fallen scooter, surrounded by dense greenery with his phone lying on the ground nearby. Kumar, along with a few others present at the spot, can be seen lifting the scooter and helping the tourist regain control of the situation.

At the end of the clip, the tourist, now safely back on his scooter, expresses his gratitude saying, “Thankyou guys... Nice saviour.”

Check out the clip here:

Viral clip draws admiration online

The video was shared with the caption “Unexpected rescue in Nepal”. Since its upload, the clip has garnered 4.3 million views and prompted heartwarming reactions in the comments section.

Several users expressed appreciation for the gesture. One viewer commented that it was “refreshing to see simple acts of kindness captured so honestly,” while another remarked that the tourist’s relief “felt genuine and touching.” A third viewer noted that “travelling in unfamiliar terrain can be scary and such help makes all the difference,” and someone else wrote that the vlogger had “shown the true spirit of humanity.” Another user called the moment “a reminder that good people still exist,” and one more said that “the teamwork in the clip made the rescue even more special.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)