Maheep Kapoor performs rituals at Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar's engagement; internet melts at her doing 'mom duties'

Anshula Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar recently. On Saturday, Anshula shared pictures from their traditional god dharna ceremony, a form of engagement. The intimate affair was attended by their families and close friends. Maheep Kapoor with daughter Shanya Kapoor at Anshula Kapoor's engagement.

Maheep performs ‘mom duties’ for Anshula Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor, the wife of Boney Kapoor's youngest brother, Sanjay Kapoor, shared a bunch of pictures and videos of herself from the family function, and one of them caught the eye of fans on social media.

The video shows Maheep performing a tel madha ritual with Anshula and Rohan. This ritual is usually performed by older women from the bride and groom's families, including the mother, grandmother, aunts, and sisters-in-law. The clip was shared on social media, with many praising Maheep for performing 'mom duties' for Anshula in the absence of her mother, producer Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012.

The internet reacts

"Maheep doing mom duties in Anshula's roka," wrote one Redditor. Another added, "Anshula and Arjun have repeatedly said how Sanjay and Maheep pretty much brought them up after Boney left. Arjun has made no secret of the fact that Sanjay became a father figure to him despite being young himself." One comment praised Maheep: "Warms my heart. More power to Maheep. What Arjun and Anshula had gone through was terrible. Sonam dislikes everything that went down and has been a rock to Arjun growing up. And Maheep is such a good mommy for being by them." Maheep and Sanjay are particularly close to Anshula and Arjun, with the actor having credited Sanjay for being a second father to him.

Anshula and Rohan's engagement was also attended by the other members of the family, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, as well as friends.