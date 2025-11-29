Iron Man meets Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday? Robert Downey Jr teases twist with new artwork

Robert Downey Jr. sent Marvel fans into a frenzy after sharing a mysterious new artwork on social media, prompting one burning question: Is Iron Man returning to the MCU? On Friday, the actor posted a comic-style illustration that cleverly ties together his past as Iron Man and his upcoming, much-anticipated role as Doctor Doom. Marvel confirmed Robert Downey Jr's return as Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Robert shares Iron Man meets Doctor Doom artwork

The artwork, which Downey Jr. shared as a Thanksgiving greeting, features the forearms of both iconic characters, Iron Man and Doctor Doom, breaking a turkey wishbone. The playful yet symbolic gesture, traditionally believed to bring good luck, immediately sparked speculation about a possible crossover or narrative link between the two roles in future MCU storylines.

Fans react

Fans flooded the comments asking whether the image hints at Iron Man appearing in the upcoming films alongside Doctor Doom. Marvel has remained tight-lipped, fueling excitement and theories across social media. One fan wrote, “Iron Man is definitely coming back in Secret Wars”. Another fan commented, “Iron Man vs Doctor Doom in Doomsday?!?”. A third fan wrote, “This movie is gonna be epic, so excited for it”. Another fan said, “I wish to see Tony again, but I’m still psyched to see you as Doom.”

About Robert Downey Jr's return to MCU

Robert Downey Jr. became a global phenomenon as Iron Man, portraying the character across 10 MCU films from Iron Man (2008) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel surprised fans by officially announcing Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU but this time as the legendary villain Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are shaping up to be among the MCU’s most ambitious releases yet. While Marvel has remained tight-lipped, sharing almost no plot details or behind-the-scenes insights, the studio has confirmed the official release dates. Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes MCU heavyweights and returning favourites such as Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Romijn, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, and Pedro Pascal.