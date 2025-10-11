Dua Lipa joins LGBTQ fans at National PrEP Day celebration; 'Let’s have a party'

MISTR’s first-ever National PrEP Day celebration turned energetic when Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance with music and joy at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 9. This is considered as one of the best venues for the LGBTQ community, People magazine reported. Dua Lipa has surprised fans with a hit performance at the National PrEP Day Event in Los Angeles.(REUTERS/File)

The British pop star, 30, joined hundreds of fans to raise awareness for HIV prevention and celebrate progress in sexual health. The event, organized by MISTR, aimed to encourage more people to start using PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a daily pill or twice-yearly injection proven to reduce HIV transmission by 99%.

Dua Lipa performs her hit singles on stage

While performing some of her hit singles, Dua told the crowd, “Let’s have a party”. Some of the tracks she performed included “New Rules,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Houdini.” The event’s host, Bob the Drag Queen, kept the celebration lively as fans cheered and danced.

The night featured performances from famous drag queens Aquaria, Plastique Tiara, Trinity the Tuck, Symone, and Shea Couleé, who each performed routines inspired by Dua Lipa’s music before joining her on stage.

According to People magazine, many celebrities like Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Kim Petras, Matt Bomer, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton, Tom Daley, and Omar Apollo were spotted at the event. DJs Diplo, SG Lewis, and Joey with the Mustache took over the DJ and made the crowd dance the whole night.

Also Read: John Lodge dies at 82: All on The Moody Blues star’s wife and children

MISTR’s mission to end HIV

Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR, spoke to People about the importance of the campaign, saying, “We can end HIV. We have the tools. Being on PrEP is about taking control of your sexual health, just like the birth control pill did for women.”

The event was the final celebration of its 10-day national campaign, which aimed to help 10,000 new people start PrEP by Friday, October 10.

From radical optimism tour to PrEP day

Before the event, Dua Lipa had wrapped up four sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of her Radical Optimism Tour, where she surprised fans with guest appearances from Gwen Stefani and Lionel Richie.

Also Read: Judge tosses out Drake's defamation lawsuit against label over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

On Instagram, Dua shared her excitement saying, “LOS ANGELES!!!! UNREAL SCENES!!! LIONEL!!! GWEN!!!! VERY INSANE!!!! Thank you for 4 beautiful nights in your city! Radical Optimism forever!”

FAQs

What event did Dua Lipa attend in Los Angeles?

Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance at MISTR’s first-ever National PrEP Day celebration at The Abbey in West Hollywood to raise awareness about HIV prevention.

What songs did Dua Lipa perform at the National PrEP Day event?

She performed some of her biggest hits, including “New Rules,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Houdini.”

What is the purpose of National PrEP Day?

National PrEP Day, created by MISTR, aims to encourage people to use PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a daily pill or injection that reduces the risk of HIV transmission by 99%.