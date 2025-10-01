Canada updates travel advisory for US with new visa challenges and note to LGBTQ+ travelers

The Government of Canada has updated its travel advice for citizens heading to the United States, warning of possible visa terminations and new challenges for LGBTQ+ travelers. Canada issues new U.S. travel warnings, here’s what travelers should know(Unsplash)

According to Newsweek, the notice comes as U.S. federal systems shift away from recognizing gender identity on official documents, a move that has raised concerns since President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this year restricted passports to only “male” or “female” designations. That rule was temporarily paused in June by a federal judge in Massachusetts after a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, but litigation is ongoing.

Government of Canada issues Visa and residency warnings

According to the advisory, Canadian citizens can typically visit the U.S. for up to six months without a visa. But for those who do require one, the U.S. may review already issued visas. They can also terminate them under certain circumstances, like violation of admission terms or a reassessment of eligibility, such as previous criminal convictions.

The same warning also applies to permanent residents of the U.S. Their status can also be revoked if they live outside the country longer than permitted, or if past issues resurface during reassessment of eligibility.

Government of Canada’s advice for 2SLGBTQI+ travelers

The updated guidance places particular focus on 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians. Ottawa cautions that travelers with gender-neutral “X” markers on their passports may face additional scrutiny at the border, since U.S. systems are being updated to no longer accept gender identity designations.

The advisory also notes that federal systems in the U.S. are changing to “no longer accept markers of gender identity,” and also states that “sex assigned at birth may now be requested by federal forms and processes.”

Forms and processes that may be impacted include:

Visa applications

NEXUS enrollment

Passenger manifests

Social Security paperwork

U.S. passport applications

The government of Canada has urged Canadian travelers to check all the necessary paperwork carefully before visiting and to ensure it aligns with U.S. entry requirements. The warning is part of Canada’s ongoing travel advice updates, which already include guidance on local laws, safety, and documentation risks.

FAQs

Why did Canada update its travel advisory for the U.S.?

The advisory was updated due to U.S. federal changes that stop recognizing gender identity markers on official documents and note increased visa reviews.

What does this mean for Canadian travelers?

Most Canadians can still visit for six months without a visa. But those with visas or U.S. residency could face eligibility reviews or cancellations.

How are LGBTQ+ travelers affected?

Travelers with passports carrying an “X” gender marker may face additional scrutiny, as U.S. systems now require sex assigned at birth.

Which documents could be impacted by the changes?

Visa and NEXUS applications, passenger manifests, U.S. passport requests, and Social Security paperwork may all require sex-at-birth identification.