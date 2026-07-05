Iran, Russia, North Korea and other targets of sanctions have dramatically increased their use of virtual currencies to duck U.S. pressure, handling around $100 billion worth of crypto last year alone, firms that track the flows say. Tehran has used virtual cash to buy equipment including drones, bypassing traditional banks.

They are also becoming more sophisticated in how they navigate the market, creating their own digital tokens and crypto exchanges to help process transactions, the firms and Western authorities say.

Iran and Russia have used virtual cash to buy drones and weapon parts, and Russia has used it to pay salaries for seafarers who smuggle their sanctioned crude around the world, according to Western officials and crypto analytics firms. North Korea, which has mastered the art of stealing crypto through hacks and other cybercrimes, has used it to buy fuel and military equipment, officials say.

Using crypto enables them to bypass traditional banks, which play a central role in policing sanctions imposed by the U.S. and others.

“Crypto has changed the sanctions evasion game significantly,” said Kaitlin Martin, a senior intelligence analyst at analytics firm Chainalysis. It estimates that cryptocurrency addresses linked to sanctioned entities received over $100 billion in 2025, almost eight times the amount received in 2024.

Russia considers international sanctions to be illegal under international law and has “deployed and developed alternative mechanisms that allow the economy to function normally,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. North Korea recently called allegations that it engages in cybercrimes “absurd slander” and an extension of Washington’s “hostile policy” toward Pyongyang. Tehran didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Western officials are struggling to keep up as crypto becomes more popular for sanctions evasion. Although the U.S. has temporarily waived sanctions on Iranian oil as it negotiates a possible peace agreement with Tehran, it still considers sanctions to be a key tool to pressure adversaries worldwide. Washington is holding out the possibility of restoring oil sanctions on Iran if a peace deal isn’t achieved.

Last month, Washington sanctioned four Iranian crypto exchanges, including its largest, Nobitex. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. has seized $1 billion in crypto from Iran. Nobitex and another sanctioned platform, Bitpin, denied they facilitate illegal activities and said their customers are ordinary people. The other two exchanges didn’t reply to requests for comment.

In the U.K., authorities in May blacklisted one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges on suspicion of supporting Russia’s government. The exchange, HTX, said it would work with authorities to promptly address any concerns.

Getting a firm grip on the market is nearly impossible, because much of the industry isn’t regulated, and transactions can be done anonymously, making them hard to trace.

The Iranian crypto platforms recently sanctioned by Washington are only the most prominent nodes in a larger network, said Ari Redbord, head of policy at analytics firm TRM Labs, which monitors more than 100 Iranian crypto exchanges.

“Their takedown does not dismantle the architecture underneath them,” he said. If anything, he said, the market is becoming harder to police.

“Over the last year, Iran and Russia have moved from one-off crypto transactions to building layered sanctions evasion programs.”

In Allah’s name Unlike traditional money, which is usually linked to bank accounts, crypto transactions aren’t easily identifiable. Digital wallets holding crypto are represented by numbers and letters, with no names attached. Anyone can create a wallet and hold or transfer crypto with minimal disclosure of where they got their funds.

Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group and Iran ally, has asked for donations in crypto, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Last year, an FBI agent came across one of the group’s requests on Telegram, according to a court request filed by the FBI to seize the funds.