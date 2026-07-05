‘Ideals can't be killed’: Iran hits back at Trump over ‘one shot’ remark amid Khamenei's funeral

Iran on Sunday hit back at US President Donald Trump over the latter's after he said he could have taken out the country's senior leadership "all in one shot" while they were gathered for the funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that America "neither has civilisation, nor history". Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the Islamic Republic from 1989 until he was killed at the age of 86 in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israeli strikes in Iran. (AFP/Getty Images via AFP)

Senior Iranian leaders, along with Khamenei's three sons, with the exception of current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, appeared in public on Sunday to take part in the funeral prayers. Follow live updates related to Khamenei's funeral here.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the Islamic Republic from 1989 until he was killed at the age of 86 in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israeli strikes in Iran and the war in West Asia on February 28.

Trump's remarks spark reaction from Iran The US president referred to the large funeral gathering in Tehran and suggested the gathering presented a military opportunity. However, he said such a move was ruled out because diplomatic efforts were continuing.

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," he told US media outlet Axios.

Trump also said he was surprised to see so many people mourning Khamenei, as he believed many Iranians were against him. "Maybe it's fake tears," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Iran hits back with 'no civilisation, no history' remark Reacting sharply, the Iranian embassy in Armenia slammed both Trump and the US in a post on X.

It said that the US, which celebrated the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, could never understand the massive mourning over Khamenei's death because it "neither has civilisation, history, nor honour."

"People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace. You don't understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honor." the embassy said, pointing to the huge crowds that gathered for the late leader's funeral.