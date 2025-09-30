Over 150,000 US federal workers to resign this week, largest exodus in history

Over 150,000 federal employees will exit from the US government payroll this week after accepting buyouts, making it the single-largest resignation in history. The Trump administration is likely to shed around 300,000 workers by the end of this year,(Bloomberg)

The official resignations will reportedly begin on Tuesday for employees who have opted into a deferred exit program that kept them on the government payroll through September.

The buyouts are a key part of President Donald Trump's push to shrink the federal workforce, with financial incentives and threats of dismissal to those who refused the offer, Reuters reported.

According to the federal government's human resources (HR) office, many workers left their agencies months ago and have been on paid leave since then.

These buyouts were part of Trump and his former adviser Elon Musk's broader push to reduce the federal workforce, arguing that it had become too big and inefficient.

The federal HR chief said last month that a combination of buyouts, firing and other incentives for employees to quit indicates that the Trump administration will likely lose around 300,000 workers by the end of this year. This would mean a 12.5 per cent decrease in the federal workforce since January 2025, when Trump returned to the Oval Office.

Impact of Buyouts

Don Moynihan, a professor at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, said that this resignation's biggest impact will be the brain drain of several experienced federal employees. He said that such a loss of talent will be hard to reverse.

"It takes years to develop deep knowledge and expertise to deliver government programs these people run. Now much of the knowledge is walking out the door," Moynihan said.

According to interviews of a dozen current and former government workers, agencies are already facing difficulties in carrying out their work and serving the American public in the wake of their loss of expertise.