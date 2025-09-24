Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Dua Lipa denies firing her manager over attempt to stop Kneecap's Glastonbury performance: ‘Completely false’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 04:14 pm IST

Dua Lipa has denied reports that she fired her agent after he allegedly attempted to get Kneecap removed from the Glastonbury line-up.

Dua Lipa wants to be clear about all the reports surrounding her decision to fire her manager, David Levy. The Daily Mail reported that the popstar had parted ways with her Jewish manager after he attempted to stop rapper Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury in June this year over allegations of anti-Semitism. Dua said that the story is ‘completely false’ and ‘deliberately inflammatory.’

Dua Lipa has broken her silence on the reason why she fired her manager. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor(REUTERS)
What Dua said

Dua took to her Instagram Stories to address the issue and wrote in a note, “I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth. I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press. Not only was the story completely false, but the language used by The Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division.”

Dua Lipa via Instagram Stories.
She continued, “It is always Free Palestine but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling.”

Kneecap are an Irish hip hop trio from Northern Ireland's Belfast, comprising Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí who go by the stage names – Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, respectively.

Her agency's statement

Meanwhile, Dua's agency, WME, also issued a clarification on this issue. “Reports suggesting that Dua Lipa or her management dismissed one of our agents because of his political views are categorically false. David Levy played a role in Dua’s early career (2016-2019) and as is customary, is credited both internally and in industry journals as being a member of the team. When he moved out of London in 2019, he transitioned into an advisory role and has not been involved in Dua’s day-to-day business since. Levy fully removed himself from the project among others earlier this year,” they told NME.

Dua Lipa, 30, has long been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause. Last year, she condemned the 'Israeli genocide' in Gaza in an Instagram post.

